Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Cortisone shot for side/back

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Thursday that Scherzer (back) will travel to Dallas on Friday to get a cortisone shot to "help alleviate some left side stuff," Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Scherzer landed on the 15-day injured list last week because of back spasms, and it seems his side discomfort is related to that. The veteran hurler threw another bullpen session Thursday, and he will return to Toronto following Friday's cortisone shot before the next steps in his rehab are determined.