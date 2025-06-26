Scherzer did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Guardians, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts over five innings.

Scherzer allowed a run in the first inning and two more in the fourth during his first start since March 29. He threw 55 of 83 pitches for strikes and generated seven whiffs in a solid return to the mound while continuing to manage thumb soreness. The 40-year-old owns a 5.63 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB through eight innings this season and lines up for a home matchup with the Yankees next week.