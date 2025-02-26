Scherzer topped out at 94.2 mph during his first Grapefruit League action Tuesday against the Cardinals, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The 40-year-old right-hander looked good overall during his two innings of work, giving up one run on one hit and striking out four without walking a batter. Scherzer's velocity was especially encouraging, as he saw his fastball average sink to 92.5 mph last season over just nine starts with Texas. If the future Hall of Famer can stay mostly healthy and regain a bit of zip -- he averaged 93.8 mph in 2023 over 152.2 innings split between the Rangers and Mets -- Scherzer could put together one more solid campaign in his first stint with the Blue Jays.