Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Labors in return

Scherzer took a no-decision Monday against the Nationals, allowing one run on four hits and three walks in 2.2 innings. He struck out four.

Making his return from a lengthy absence with back spasms and a thumb injury, Scherzer struggled to find his control Monday and also lacked efficiency. He threw 75 pitches (44 strikes) and still couldn't make it through three frames against one of his former teams, and Scherzer has now walked three batters in three consecutive starts while failing to work into the fifth inning in each. The 42-year-old right-hander appears to be on his last legs amidst an injury-plagued 2026 campaign, dragging a 9.49 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 18:14 K:BB over 24.2 frames into his next scheduled appearance at home against the Cardinals.