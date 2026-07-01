Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Likely needs rehab assignment

Manager John Schneider said Tuesday that Scherzer (back/side) will likely make a few rehab starts at Triple-A Buffalo to ramp up before returning from the injured list, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays are encouraged by the progress Scherzer has made since receiving a cortisone injection in his left side. However, his chances of returning before the All-Star break have taken a hit now that the team seemingly plans on having the veteran righty make multiple starts in the minors. A clearer timeline for his return to the big-league staff will likely emerge as he progresses through his rehab assignment.