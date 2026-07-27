Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Makes return from IL

The Blue Jays reinstated Scherzer (back/thumb) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday in Washington.

Scherzer will be making just his seventh start of the season for the Blue Jays and his first since June 10 after an extended stay on the shelf due to back spasms in addition to a thumb issue that cropped up during his rehab. The veteran righty surrendered seven runs (six earned) over the first two starts of his rehab assignment, but he proved that he was ready to rejoin the big club after striking out seven over five perfect innings during his most recent outing with Triple-A Buffalo last Wednesday. Scherzer tossed 56 pitches in that rehab start, so he'll likely be in store for a suppressed workload Monday as he slots back into the Toronto rotation.