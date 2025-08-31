Manager John Schneider said after Sunday's 8-4 win over the Brewers that Scherzer was pitching through upper-back tightness, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports. The right-hander took a no-decision after striking out one and giving up four runs on nine hits and no walks across four innings.

The 41-year-old threw 45 of 67 pitches for strikes and generated just three whiffs while surrendering a pair of home runs, with his early exit ending a run of six straight starts of at least six innings. The back issue hasn't seemed to stir up much cause for concern, though it's worth keeping an eye out for any updates on Scherzer ahead of his next turn through the rotation, which currently lines up for next weekend on the road against the Yankees.