Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Nearing return to mound

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Scherzer (back/side) played catch Monday and could throw a bullpen session as soon as Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Scherzer threw a bullpen session as recently as last Monday, but the Blue Jays briefly shut him down a few days later after he experienced left side discomfort that was seemingly related to the back spasms that forced him to the injured list June 17. The right-hander received a cortisone shot Friday and has responded well to the injection, so he'll start the process of getting stretched back out. Scherzer could have a realistic shot at returning to the Toronto rotation at some point next week if he avoids any further setbacks while building up.