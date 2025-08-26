Scherzer (5-2) earned the win Monday against Minnesota, allowing four runs on four hits and one walk over six innings with five strikeouts.

The grizzled veteran snapped a streak of five consecutive quality starts but managed to secure his 221st career victory. Outside a pair of homers conceded to Matt Wallner, Scherzer was in control of this game, allowing just three additional baserunners and generating 13 whiffs out of 97 total pitches. The 41-year-old has rounded into a dependable fantasy option once again this season, pitching to a 3.82 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 61:16 K:BB across 66 total frames. Scherzer is tentatively scheduled to make his next appearance at Cincinnati early next week.