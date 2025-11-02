Scherzer logged a no-decision in Game 7 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out three batters over 4.1 innings.

Scherzer got the start and was able to give Toronto 4.1 innings and 54 pitches (34 strikes). He retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced before fading a bit in the fourth, when the Dodgers touched him up for a run on a double, a single, a walk and a sacrifice fly. Scherzer retired the first batter he faced in the fifth but was pulled after allowing a Miguel Rojas single. Overall, it was a noble effort by the 41-year-old hurler, who departed with his team holding a 3-1 lead. Over two World Series starts, he allowed four runs while posting a 6:1 K:BB across 8.2 frames.