Scherzer allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five batters over five innings in a no-decision against Baltimore on Saturday.

Scherzer labored in the first inning, giving up two runs and allowing the first three batters he faced to reach base. The veteran hurler bounced back impressively thereafter, keeping the Orioles off the scoreboard for the remainder of his outing. Overall, Scherzer tossed 64 of 91 pitches for strikes and got 14 whiffs en route to five punchouts. This was the first time he's been able to complete five innings in his past three starts and the first time he's allowed fewer than four runs across his past four outings. Scherzer lines up for a road matchup in Tampa Bay his next time out.