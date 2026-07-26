Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Returning from IL, starting Monday

Scherzer (back/thumb) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Monday in the Blue Jays' series opener versus the Nationals in Washington, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

After tossing five shutout innings in his rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Scherzer has been cleared to join the big club for the his first appearance since June 10. The 41-year-old has endured an injury-riddled 2026, making just six starts before landing on the IL due to back spasms before later requiring three cortisone injections to relieve discomfort in his thumb. Over 22 innings at the big -league level, Scherzer has posted a 10.23 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 14:11 K:BB.