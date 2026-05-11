Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Thumb issue resurfaces
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scherzer (forearm) will receive a cortisone injection after experiencing a recurrence of right thumb discomfort, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Scherzer battled a nagging thumb issue last season and the injury has reared its ugly head again. The 41-year-old hurler had already been in the midst of a shutdown period after being administered a cortisone shot in his right forearm last Thursday. Scherzer has been shelved since late April, and his absence could be further extended following a second injection.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Cortisone shot in injured forearm•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Forearm injury lingering•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Hits shelf with pair of injuries•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Crushed by Cleveland•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Bounces back with six strong frames•
-
Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Implodes early in loss•