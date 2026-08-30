Scherzer (2-7) earned the win against the Mariners on Sunday, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk in seven innings. He struck out 10.

Seattle didn't get into the hit column until the fourth inning in what was a vintage performance by the 42-year-old right-hander. It was easily Scherzer's best outing of the season -- he recorded season bests in innings, hits allowed and strikeouts -- and he even passed Gaylord Perry for ninth all-time in career punchouts. He'll look to build on Sunday's showing his next time out in Kansas City, where he'll take a 6.16 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 46:26 K:BB over 57 innings.