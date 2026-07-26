Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Will start Monday

Scherzer (back/thumb) will start for the Blue Jays in their matchup against the Nationals on Monday in his return from the 15-day injured list, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

After a great rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Scherzer will be activated from the IL Monday, and make his first appearance since June 10. The 41-year-old has had an injury-riddled 2026, causing him to only make six starts this campaign. In those six starts, Scherzer has struggled to put up good numbers, posting a 10.23 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 14:11 K:BB through 22 innings.