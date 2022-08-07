White (1-3) took the loss Saturday versus the Twins. He allowed three runs on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

White's Blue Jays debut was not sharp. Jorge Polanco had a couple of run-scoring hits against White, who failed to complete five frames for the first time in his last five appearances. The right-hander has a 3.86 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 49:20 K:BB through 60.2 innings across 16 appearances (11 starts) between the Blue Jays and the Dodgers this year. Assuming he stays in Toronto's rotation, he lines up for a home start versus the Guardians next week.