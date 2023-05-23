White (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Sunday and is slated to throw another one Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
White has been out all season with an elbow injury but was recently pulled off his rehab assignment because of shoulder fatigue. He'll have to get built back up once he's ready for rehab games again and could be in line for a long relief role for the Blue Jays once he's ready.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Mitch White: Pulled off rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Mitch White: Dealing with shoulder issue•
-
Blue Jays' Mitch White: Fifth rehab outing coming Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Mitch White: Builds up to four innings•
-
Blue Jays' Mitch White: Making rehab start Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Mitch White: Cleared for rehab assignment•