The Blue Jays reinstated Schultz (finger) from the 15-day injured list after Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The right-hander landed on the shelf about a month ago due to finger inflammation but will rejoin the Blue Jays after a two-game rehab assignment. Schultz will provide Toronto with some much-needed bullpen depth after a 16-4 loss in Tuesday's matinee.