Yesavage (knee) threw a 30-pitch bullpen Thursday and is scheduled for another session in Toronto on Sunday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

If all goes well Sunday, Yesavage could make a rehab outing with Triple-A Buffalo and return to the majors for the final week of the regular season. The 23-year-old right-hander continues to recover from meniscus surgery that he underwent Aug. 11, and his return would be a welcome one for the Blue Jays considering both Shane Bieber (shoulder) and Jameson Taillon (elbow) are on the IL and Arrighetti's struggles since being acquired by Toronto from Houston in early August.