Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Dealing with bone spur
Tulowitzki could miss a little time at the beginning of spring training due to a bone spur in his heel, MLB.com's Gregor Chisholm reports.
Tulowitzki spent the last few months of the 2017 campaign recovering from an ankle injury following his worst season to date as a professional. The shortstop only played in 66 games due to various ailments, and only slashed .249/.300/.378 with seven home runs and 26 RBI. He should be back on the field in no time -- maybe a week or two at most -- but this is a mildly concerning start to the season for a 33-year-old that has been injury-prone his entire career.
