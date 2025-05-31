Heineman (concussion) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Heineman landed on the 7-day concussion IL on Sunday after taking multiple foul balls off his catcher's mask, but he seems to be nearing the end of his recovery process. The Blue Jays haven't specified how long they plan to keep the 33-year-old backstop in the minors, though he shouldn't require too many tune-up games.