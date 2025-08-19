Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Nursing hamstring issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guerrero left Monday's game against the Pirates due to left hamstring tightness.
The severity of Guerrero's injury is not yet clear. He'll presumably be sent for additional scans to determine whether he can take the field Tuesday. Ty France would be in line for chances at first base if Guerrero is forced to miss more time.
