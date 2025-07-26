Blue Jays' Will Wagner: Placed on restricted list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays placed Wagner on the restricted list Saturday.
The Blue Jays will grant Wagner some time away from the team to attend his father's Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown this weekend. Alan Roden will come up from Triple-A Buffalo to fill the opening on the active roster.
