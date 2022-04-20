Kikuchi tossed five innings of one-run ball, surrendering three hits while walking three batters and striking out three in Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox. He did not factor into the game's decision.

The only blemish on Kikuchi's line came in the bottom of the third inning when Enrique Hernandez scored on a Trevor Story double. Overall, the 30-year-old has a 0-1 record and has allowed three runs while striking out five batters over 8.1 innings this season. Kikuchi will look to get his first win of the 2022 campaign when the Blue Jays take on the Astros in Houston on Sunday.