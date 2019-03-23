The Orioles released Schultz on Saturday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Schultz was included among the Orioles' first few wave of cuts earlier this month after posting a 16.20 ERA during Grapefruit League action. The Orioles apparently didn't envision Schultz having any sort of meaningful role in the high minors this season, so he'll get the chance to explore opportunities elsewhere.

