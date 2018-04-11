Schultz (elbow) is pitching without restriction with High-A Bradenton, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Schultz missed all of 2017 due to Tommy John surgery, but after tossing 2.2 scoreless innings for the Marauders, it seems like he's back to 100 percent. He will likely return to Triple-A Indianapolis in the near future to act as an organizational depth piece.