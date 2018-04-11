Pirates' Bo Schultz: Back to full health
Schultz (elbow) is pitching without restriction with High-A Bradenton, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Schultz missed all of 2017 due to Tommy John surgery, but after tossing 2.2 scoreless innings for the Marauders, it seems like he's back to 100 percent. He will likely return to Triple-A Indianapolis in the near future to act as an organizational depth piece.
More News
-
Pirates' Bo Schultz: Sent to minors camp•
-
Pirates' Bo Schultz: Will pitch one inning against Toronto•
-
Pirates' Bo Schultz: Throws one inning in sim game•
-
Pirates' Bo Schultz: Ramps up throwing program•
-
Pirates' Bo Schultz: Signs minor-league deal with Pirates•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Schultz: Outrighted from 40-man•
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...