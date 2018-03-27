Pirates' Bo Schultz: Sent to minors camp
The Pirates reassigned Schultz (elbow) to their minor-league camp Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
The demotion came on the same day that Schultz made his first appearance of the Grapefruit League in the Pirates' 6-3 loss to the Phillies, tossing a scoreless seventh inning. It also marked Schultz's first competitive outing since he underwent Tommy John surgery almost exactly a year earlier. While Schultz has endured no complications thus far is his recovery from the procedure, he'll still need further time to build up his arm after remaining idle for the past year. Schultz will stick around at extended spring training to pitch in additional simulated games or report to High-A Bradenton, which isn't far from the Pirates' facilities in Florida.
More News
-
Pirates' Bo Schultz: Will pitch one inning against Toronto•
-
Pirates' Bo Schultz: Throws one inning in sim game•
-
Pirates' Bo Schultz: Ramps up throwing program•
-
Pirates' Bo Schultz: Signs minor-league deal with Pirates•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Schultz: Outrighted from 40-man•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Schultz: Makes first throws since TJ•
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: ADP risers, big news
We’re tracking the latest average draft position movement after a busy weekend of Fantasy Baseball...
-
Bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew gives their picks for division winners, awards and their bold...
-
Deep sleepers from every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for all 30 MLB teams.
-
Fantasy baseball: Avoid Taylor, Gray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Taylor, Sonny Gray will...