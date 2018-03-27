The Pirates reassigned Schultz (elbow) to their minor-league camp Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The demotion came on the same day that Schultz made his first appearance of the Grapefruit League in the Pirates' 6-3 loss to the Phillies, tossing a scoreless seventh inning. It also marked Schultz's first competitive outing since he underwent Tommy John surgery almost exactly a year earlier. While Schultz has endured no complications thus far is his recovery from the procedure, he'll still need further time to build up his arm after remaining idle for the past year. Schultz will stick around at extended spring training to pitch in additional simulated games or report to High-A Bradenton, which isn't far from the Pirates' facilities in Florida.