Schultz (elbow) is close to throwing live batting practice, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Schultz has already thrown a number of bullpen sessions in Pirates camp, so it seems like his rehab from Tommy John surgery is going well. No timetable for his return has been announced as of yet, but given that he underwent Tommy John surgery on March 29 of last year, it seems like he's on track to return sometime in the earlier portion of the season.