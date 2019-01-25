Schultz will attend Orioles' major-league spring training as a non-roster invitee, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Schultz last pitched in the majors with Toronto in 2016 as he missed 2017 after Tommy John surgery and spent 2018 in the minors with the Pirates. The 33-year-old has a career 4.54 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 67.1 major-league innings and should battle for a spot in a Baltimore bullpen that features little established talent.

