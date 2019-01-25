Orioles' Bo Schultz: Joins Baltimore
Schultz will attend Orioles' major-league spring training as a non-roster invitee, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Schultz last pitched in the majors with Toronto in 2016 as he missed 2017 after Tommy John surgery and spent 2018 in the minors with the Pirates. The 33-year-old has a career 4.54 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 67.1 major-league innings and should battle for a spot in a Baltimore bullpen that features little established talent.
More News
-
Pirates' Bo Schultz: Back to full health•
-
Pirates' Bo Schultz: Sent to minors camp•
-
Pirates' Bo Schultz: Will pitch one inning against Toronto•
-
Pirates' Bo Schultz: Throws one inning in sim game•
-
Pirates' Bo Schultz: Ramps up throwing program•
-
Pirates' Bo Schultz: Signs minor-league deal with Pirates•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reaction: Pollock joins Dodgers
A.J. Pollock signed with the Dodgers Thursday, a rare moment of activity in a slow offseason....
-
Managing ERA
There's a wide range of ERAs each year in Rotisserie leagues, but there are steps you can take...
-
Finding runs in Roto
Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...
-
Watch your WHIP
Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Finding RBI steals in Roto
RBI are as much about opportunity as anything. Heath Cummings looks at players with great opportunities...