Schultz (elbow) is scheduled to take the mound for one inning of Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, Liz Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Schultz continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery that he underwent last March. The 32-year-old pitched one inning in a simulated game a couple weeks ago and remains on track for a return around early June. Following the end of camp, it's expected that Schultz will stay in Florida for extended spring training before winding up at the Triple-A level once he's fully healthy.