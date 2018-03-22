Pirates' Bo Schultz: Will pitch one inning against Toronto
Schultz (elbow) is scheduled to take the mound for one inning of Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, Liz Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Schultz continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery that he underwent last March. The 32-year-old pitched one inning in a simulated game a couple weeks ago and remains on track for a return around early June. Following the end of camp, it's expected that Schultz will stay in Florida for extended spring training before winding up at the Triple-A level once he's fully healthy.
