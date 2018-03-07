Schultz (elbow) was scheduled to throw one inning in a simulated game Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

It amounts to another small step forward for Schultz, who continues to inch along slowly in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in late March of 2017. Schultz will likely stick around in Florida for extended spring training when camp breaks later this month, allowing the right-hander to pitch in controlled settings before he heads out on a lengthy rehab assignment. Look for Schultz to eventual settle into a bullpen role at Triple-A Indianapolis later this summer.