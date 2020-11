Dixon was released by the Tigers on Thursday in order for him to head to Japan.

The Tigers did not announce which NPB club Dixon will be signing with. Dixon fits the typical profile of a player heading overseas, as he's a 28-year-old with a respectable 197 big-league games under his belt but a generally unimpressive showing in those games. He's hit 20 career homers at the highest level and owns a .228/.271/.410 slash line.