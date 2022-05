Riley will receive a $3.95 million contract for 2022 after losing his arbitration case with Atlanta on Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

He'll settle for a salary of $250,000 lower that he was hoping for after filing for $4.2 million. Riley's uncertain salary situation heading into 2022 hasn't prevented him from getting off to a respectable start to the season, as he heads into Wednesday's series finale with the Red Sox with a .336 on-base average and seven home runs through 30 games.