Riley (abdomen) felt more soreness during a workout Tuesday and is not expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list anytime soon, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Riley has been sidelined for most of August with a strained lower abdominal muscle and continues to feel discomfort each time he attempts to ramp up activities. With Atlanta out of playoff contention, the club has little incentive to push its third baseman back onto the active roster. Consider Riley out indefinitely. Nacho Alvarez will continue to occupy the hot corner in Riley's absence.