Braves' Austin Riley: Still discomfort while throwing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Riley (abdomen) still felt discomfort while throwing Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Riley is eligible to come off the 10-day IL on Friday, but the expectation is that he's going to need more time to recover from his abdominal strain. Nacho Alvarez has been handling the bulk of the third-base duties for Atlanta while Riley has been sidelined.
More News
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Not expected to need rehab stint•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Back to IL with abdominal strain•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Set for further testing•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Departs due to abdominal pain•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Homers, plates four in win•
-
Braves' Austin Riley: Back from injured list•