Riley (abdomen) still felt discomfort while throwing Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Riley is eligible to come off the 10-day IL on Friday, but the expectation is that he's going to need more time to recover from his abdominal strain. Nacho Alvarez has been handling the bulk of the third-base duties for Atlanta while Riley has been sidelined.

