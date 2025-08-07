Carrasco is slated to start Thursday's game against the Marlins at Truist Park.

Carrasco will be awarded a second start for Atlanta after he came over in a trade with the Yankees and impressed in his team debut last Thursday. He took a no-decision in Atlanta's 12-11 win over the Reds that day, covering six innings and allowing three earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five. With the Atlanta rotation having been thinned by injuries in recent weeks and with Chris Sale (ribcage) not on track to return for a couple more weeks, Carrasco should get the opportunity to make additional starts for the club beyond Thursday.