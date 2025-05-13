Lee struck out both batters he faced Monday to record his sixth hold of the season in a 4-3 win over the Nationals.

The southpaw fanned Josh Bell and Dylan Crews to close out the seventh inning and protect a 3-1 lead. Raisel Iglesias blew his third save of the season in the ninth however, and if the veteran closer's recent struggles cause him to be removed from ninth-inning duties, Lee and right-hander Pierce Johnson would appear to be the top options to handle save situations in his place. Through 16.2 innings over 18 appearances this season, Lee sports a 2.16 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB.