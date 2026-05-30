Braves' Grant Holmes: Early exit in no-decision

Holmes didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 8-3 win over the Reds, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander got handed a 4-0 lead before he took the mound for the bottom of the second inning, but Holmes wasn't efficient enough to stick around and collect the win, getting lifted after 80 pitches (52 strikes) with the tying runner on base for Cincy. Holmes put together a bumpy May, going 1-1 in five starts with a 4.38 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 28:11 K:BB over 24.2 innings. He'll try to tighten things up in his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Blue Jays.