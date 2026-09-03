Holmes didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Nationals, striking out one batter over three perfect innings.

A nearly 90-minute rain delay ended any chance Holmes might have had of making history, but the right-hander faced the minimum number of batters on just 26 pitches (16 strikes) before the umpires shut things down. Holmes has held the opposition scoreless in four of six outings since the beginning of August, delivering a 2.73 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 17:10 K:BB over 29.2 innings during that stretch with a 3-1 record. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Rays.