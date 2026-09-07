Holmes took a no-decision against the Phillies on Monday, allowing no runs on three hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out six.

Holmes looked very sharp Monday, blanking a potent Philadelphia lineup over six frames. The six strikeouts were the right-hander's most since May 23 versus the Nationals, and he's now turned in five scoreless starts in his last seven since the beginning of August. He's in line to wrap up a two-start week in a home rematch with the Phillies this weekend, holding a quality 3.46 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 110:57 K:BB over 137.2 innings.