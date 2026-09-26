Holmes (10-6) took the loss against the Marlins on Friday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks with one strikeout over four innings.

Holmes battled despite throwing just 29 of 54 pitches for strikes, but he was on the wrong end of a complete-game shutout by Eury Perez. It marked the first time the 30-year-old Holmes had worked out of the bullpen since June 27, and he'll finish September with a streak of five straight appearances allowing two earned runs or fewer. He'll conclude a career-best regular season with a 3.44 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 115:62 K:BB across 151.2 innings.