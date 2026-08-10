Braves' Grant Holmes: Goes six scoreless frames again

Holmes did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Yankees, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out two over six scoreless innings.

Holmes needed just 77 pitches to cruise through six scoreless innings, generating 10 swinging strikes while limiting the Yankees to one extra-base hit. The 30-year-old has now delivered back-to-back scoreless quality starts, and he's yielded three earned runs or fewer in 16 straight appearances dating back to May 12. He'll carry a 3.47 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 94:48 K across 114 innings this season into a home matchup with the Diamondbacks next weekend.