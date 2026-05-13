Holmes did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Cubs, allowing two runs on one hit and four walks while striking out five over four innings.

Holmes looked strong through three innings, allowing only one baserunner, before faltering in the fourth. The only hit he allowed all day came in the inning, a solo homer by Alex Bregman, and he immediately unraveled afterward by issuing three straight walks to load the bases before allowing an RBI groundout. The right-hander has had trouble working deep into games lately, failing to complete six innings in four of his last five starts, while also surrendering five home runs during that stretch. Holmes now owns a 4.35 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and a 34:21 K:BB across 41.1 innings and is scheduled to face Boston next.