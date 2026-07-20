Braves' Grant Holmes: Nabs sixth win Sunday

Holmes (6-4) earned the win Sunday against Texas, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out two.

Holmes wasn't at his best Sunday, tying a season worst in hits allowed while matching a season low in strikeouts. The 30-year-old right-hander hasn't worked into the sixth inning in seven consecutive starts, fanning just two on four occasions while posting a concerning 21:14 K:BB during that span. Holmes will bring what's still a decent 3.70 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 78:41 K:BB over 92.1 innings into his next scheduled appearance in Baltimore.