Holmes is seen as the early favorite to retain a spot in the rotation once Spencer Strider (elbow) is healthy, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Holmes and Ian Anderson are both out of minor-league options and are expected to round out the Opening Day rotation behind Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez and Spencer Schwellenbach, but one of the duo will get bumped once Strider is cleared to make his return from an internal brace procedure on his elbow performed last April. General manager Alex Anthopoulos views Holmes as ahead of Anderson in that battle. "Look, I mention him - because of the way he pitched last year for us and so on, he'd be the front-runner for that spot," Anthopoulos said Friday. "We think Grant's got significant upside. He's got a plus curveball, plus slider, throws strikes." On the other hand, Anthopoulos also suggested Holmes could move to the bullpen at some point, and he has a lot more experience in that role -- 65 of his 68 appearances at Triple-A Gwinnett over the last two seasons have come in relief, while Anderson has been exclusively a starter during his career.