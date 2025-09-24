Waldrep (6-1) got the win over the Nationals on Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and four walks while striking out five in six innings.

Some control issues in the third inning led to a run for the Nationals, but Waldrep was otherwise excellent in what was the final start of his rookie season. Waldrep recorded his first quality start since August 20 and had just one outing in 10 appearances (nine starts) during which he allowed more than three runs. He finishes 2025 with a 2.88 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 55:22 K:BB in 56.1 innings and will certainly be a story to watch for Atlanta next spring as he competes for a spot in the rotation.