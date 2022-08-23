Odorizzi (1-2) earned the win Monday, allowing one run on four hits and no walks over six innings against the Pirates. He struck out seven.

After three sub-par performances since being traded, Odorizzi was sharp Monday against a weak Pirates lineup to earn his first win with Atlanta and fifth on the season. He allowed just four baserunners through six innings, and his only mistake on the night was a solo home run off the bat of Oneil Cruz. He will take a 3.95 ERA into his next scheduled start which is tentatively scheduled against Miami this weekend.