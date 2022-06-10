Dunand was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Friday.
Dunand was claimed off waivers June 1 after he was designated for assignment by Miami, but he was once again DFA'd Friday. The third baseman appeared in three games with the Marlins earlier this season and went 3-for-10 with a solo home run and two runs scored in those contests. The move opened a spot on the 40-man roster for Mike Ford, who was claimed off waivers by Atlanta on Friday. Dunand will now either get claimed by another team, remain with Triple-A Gwinnett or be released outright.