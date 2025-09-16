Suarez will have his contract selected from Double-A Columbus to start Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against Washington, Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan reports.

Tuesday will mark Suarez's first big-league start since the 2024 campaign, which he spent with the Angels. He made three relief appearances for Atlanta earlier this year, surrendering two runs on three hits and seven walks while striking out five over 7.1 innings. Suarez last worked five innings Wednesday against Triple-A Nashville, so he should be stretched out to make a traditional start in Game 1.