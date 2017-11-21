Braves' Josh Ravin: Acquired by Braves
Ravin (hip) was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Monday, then later acquired by the Braves in exchange for cash considerations, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Just hours after being designated for assignment, Ravin was headed to the Braves. Most of Ravin's 2017 season was spent at Triple-A Oklahoma City, but he did appear with the big club in a limited capacity. Ravin pitched 16.2 innings over 14 games for the Dodgers. In that time he allowed 12 runs on 12 hits and nine walks.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....