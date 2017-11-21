Ravin (hip) was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Monday, then later acquired by the Braves in exchange for cash considerations, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Just hours after being designated for assignment, Ravin was headed to the Braves. Most of Ravin's 2017 season was spent at Triple-A Oklahoma City, but he did appear with the big club in a limited capacity. Ravin pitched 16.2 innings over 14 games for the Dodgers. In that time he allowed 12 runs on 12 hits and nine walks.